Our Mother, Darlene Kammel, a gentle, loving, warm and giving lady went to heaven to be with her children, Timmy and Karen on Monday, April 17, 2023.

Darlene was born to Edward and Evelyn Hegenbarth on August 4, 1935. She attended Aquinas High School and graduated in 1953. It was there that she met the lover of her life, Reinald (Reiny) Kammel. They married two years after graduating on July 6, 1955. She worked in the dental field for Francis X. Spika DDS for 22 years until his retirement.

Reiny and Darlene had seven wonderful children: Michael (Clarice) Kammel, Cindy (Douglas) Hatch, Sue (Jim) Davis, Timmy (deceased at four months), Karen (deceased at 37, married to William) Williams, Karla (Nick) Servais and Chuck (Chris) Kammel.

She is survived by her brother, Jerry Hegenbarth (Lorraine Miller) and in-laws: Patricia Kammel, Marce and Syl Liebl, and Dorothy Hegenbarth along with ten grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her siblings: Marie Meyers, Father Robert Hegenbarth and Clarence Hegenbarth; her parents and her in-laws: Rudy and Lucy Kammel and many additional siblings’ in-laws.

Darlene will be remembered for her love of admiring the birds that would come to her feeders, spending time outside in her flower and vegetable gardens and being the guiding hands for teaching her children and grandchildren the skillful art of canning and making her beloved poppyseed coffee cake.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:30 a.m. at St. Joseph’s Ridge Parish on April 22, 2023.

Visitation will be held at the church on Friday, April 21, 2023 from 4:00-7:00 p.m. with the rosary to follow and Saturday at 9:30 a.m. until time of service.

In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation in Darlene’s memory at www.cff.org or Cystic Fibrosis Foundation, 4550 Montgomery Ave., Suite 1100 N, Bethesda, MD 20814.

