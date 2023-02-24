HOLMEN — Darlene L. Ammerman, 93, of Holmen passed away Monday, February 20, 2023, at Riverside Transitional Care Center, La Crosse. She was born in Viroqua, Wisconsin, on February 2, 1930, to Lloyd and Dorothy (Robinson) Jennings. On June 9, 1950, Darlene married Richard D. Ammerman and he preceded her in death on May 29, 2021.

Darlene grew up on a small dairy farm in rural Viroqua, Wis. She claimed she could hit a ball farther and run the bases faster than the boys in her school. She enjoyed music, playing the saxophone in high school and the organ and piano for her whole life. Darlene played by ear, and the week before her death, she played the piano for the residents in her wing at Riverside.

Darlene graduated from Viroqua HS with Dick in 1947 and cosmetology school in 1949. She worked in Viroqua for several years and when she moved to Holmen in 1965 she opened “The House of Beauty” salon. She ran her business successfully for more than 25 years.

Darlene loved to cook, can and bake. Friends stopping by would always get a homemade treat to accompany their coffee. On holidays she would make each child and grandchild their favorite pie.Even more than her passion for the kitchen was her love for shopping. She looked at everything and loved to get the best deal. She outlasted every person who ever shopped with her.

Darlene is survived by two sons, Randy (Jeanne) Ammerman of Holmen and Rodney (Julie) Ammerman of Prior Lake, Minnesota; four grandchildren: Nicholas (Monica) Ammerman, Tara (Mark) Rapovich, Ryan (Dani Kates) Ammerman, and Natalie (Derek) Frederixon; and ten great-grandchildren.

In addition to her husband of 71 years, she was preceded in death by her parents: Lloyd (1966) and Dorothy (1998) Jennings; her sister, Lorraine Stalsburg (2020); and her favorite dog, Comet (2008).

A visitation will be held on Monday, February 27, 2023, at Dickinson Family Funeral Home, 515 McHugh Road, Holmen from 3:00 to 5:00 p.m. Funeral services will be held at 1:00 p.m. with a visitation starting at 12:00 p.m. on Tuesday at Viroqua Church of Christ, 825 Nelson Pkwy. Pastor Andrew Pratt and Pastor Gordan Clary will officiate. Burial will be in the Viroqua Cemetery.

The family will distribute memorials to multiple charities. Please make contributions to the Darlene Ammerman Memorial.

