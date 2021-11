Darlene May Maulsby

TOMAH—Darlene May Maulsby, 89, of rural Tomah, WI, passed away peacefully on Monday, October 18, 2021.

She is survived by her husband of seventy-three years, Stanley Maulsby; seven children; numerous grandchildren; great-grandchildren; and great-great-grandchildren.

A private family service will be held. Sonnenburg Family Funeral Home of Tomah is assisting the family.