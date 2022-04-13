WEST SALEM—Darlene V. Dummer, 79 of West Salem, WI, died on Saturday, April 9, 2022, at Gundersen Health System, La Crosse. Memorial services will be held at 12:00 PM Monday April 25, 2022, at Prince of Peace Lutheran Church in West Salem, WI. Private family burial will follow. Friends may call on the family at the church on Monday from 10:00 AM until the time of services.