LA CROSSE—Darral Gene Faas age 64, of La Crosse, WI, passed away peacefully on April 9, 2023 at home with his wife by his side, after a courageous battle with cancer. He was born June 28, 1958 in La Crosse. He married Vicky Faas (Lueck) on June 10, 2000 in La Crosse.

Darral is survived by his wife, Vicky; daughters: Ashley (Joey) Loefflad, Amanda Butterfield; son, Derrick (Katie) Thomas; Bumpa’s pride and joy, his grandchildren: Stetson, Memphis, Hendrix, Greg, and Zoe.

A Celebration of Life will be held at the Gathering Place (133 Mason St., Onalaska 54650) from 5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. on April 16, 2023. In honor of Darral, please wear Packer, Badger, or Brewers attire.