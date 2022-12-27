CHIPPEWA FALLS—Darrel J. Hermans, 86, of Chippewa Falls, town of LaFayette, died Friday, December 23, 2022, at Mayo Clinic Health System in Eau Claire. He was a member of Notre Dame Church.

Darrel was born June 3, 1936, in Kewaunee, WI, the son of Joseph and Rose (Wery) Hermans. He served honorably in the U.S. Army.

On April 18, 1959, Darrel married Marlene Ludwig at Sacred Heart of Jesus Catholic Church in Stetsonville. Darrel worked for Johnson Controls in Milwaukee for 25 years. In 1981, he started his own business, T&B Services. He was well-known and well-respected throughout the United States, serving as an instructor for the University of Wisconsin-Madison Continuing Education Program and HVAC consultant to several organizations. For many years, he combined business travel with pleasure, taking his family on several fun trips. He was passionate about his profession and worked up until his death.

Darrel was a devoted husband of 63 years, wonderful father, grandfather and friend. He enjoyed boating, golfing, fishing, entertaining, driving over the speed limit and his daily scoop of ice cream. His love of flying began as an Army paratrooper and continued by obtaining his own pilot’s license and plane. He and Marlene loved traveling to many locations in the U.S. and abroad.

Thank you to the wonderful doctors and nurses in the Chippewa Valley who cared for Darrel the past few years. Darrel was surrounded by his family and passed away peacefully.

Darrel is survived by his loving wife, Marlene; one son, Douglas (Jodie) of Chippewa Falls; one daughter, Debra (Dave) Brewster of Lodi; three sisters: Arlene Pennings of Green Bay and Elaine Pennings of New Franken, WI, and Linda Lipsky of Luxemburg, WI; three grandchildren: Kelli (Erik), Tyler and Isaiah; and two great-grandchildren, Theo and Eddie.

Darrel was preceded in death by his parents; and one sister, Armella Hoffman.

A Memorial Mass will be held at 12:00 Noon on Thursday, December 29, 2022, at Notre Dame Church. The Very Rev. Jesse Burish will be celebrant of the Memorial Mass. Inurnment will be in Hope Mausoleum in Chippewa Falls.

Friends may call from 11:00 a.m. until the time of services at 12:00 Noon on Thursday, December 29 at the church.

Horan Funeral Home in Chippewa Falls is in charge of arrangements.

Family and friends may express condolences online at www.horanfuneralhome.com.