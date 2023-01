Darrell L. Bistodeau, 85, passed away Dec. 30, 2022, in the care of his family and hospice at his home. His celebration of life service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 7, 2023, at The Gathering Place, 133 Mason St., Onalaska, with a visitation one hour prior to the service. His full obituary is online at couleecremation.com.