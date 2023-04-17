CHIPPEWA FALLS — Darren James Hazelton, 53, of Chippewa Falls, Wis., passed away April 4, 2023, at his residence.

He is survived by his seven children: Collin (Jenna) Hazleton of Chippewa Falls, Wis., Kalesha (Chris Field) Hazleton of St. Petersburg, Fla., Cameron Hazleton of Chippewa Falls, Wis., Hope McNamara of Chippewa Falls, Wis., Zander Grothen of Chippewa Falls, Wis., Teagan Volkman of Eau Claire, Wis., Dayne Hazleton of Stanley, Wis.; and his only grandchild, Aly Hazleton of Chippewa Falls, Wis. He’s also survived by his four siblings: Curtis (Karrie) Hazleton of Bloomer, Wis., Annette (Aaron) Hazelton-Hoffstatter of Sarasota, Fla., Darrel (Nicole) Hazleton of Chippewa Falls, Wis., and Jody de la Cruz of Chippewa Falls, Wis.; along with many aunts, uncles, and cousins.

Darren was born in Eau Claire, Wis., and raised in Eau Claire and Chippewa Falls, Wis. He graduated from Chippewa Falls High School and worked most of his life in the construction industry. Darren loved all sports and was a coach to many children for basketball, football, and baseball. In Darren’s personal time he enjoyed darts, racing, camping, and fishing with his son Dayne. He also enjoyed being the life of any party with family and friends.

Darren was preceded in death by his parents: Donald Hazelton and Mary Nelson; grandparents; and several other family members and friends.

A celebration of life is planned for April 22, 2023, at Buckley’s Barn 14583 125th Avenue, Chippewa Falls, WI 54729, starting at 2:00 p.m.