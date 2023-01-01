LA CROSSE — Darryl “Bud” Becker, 84, of La Crosse passed away peacefully due to complications from Parkinson’s disease on Wednesday, Dec. 28, 2022. He was at home with his wife, Patty, by his side. Bud was born on Feb. 26, 1938, graduated from Central High School in 1955 and was in the Naval Reserves for eight years. Bud married Patricia Ann Elsen (“Patty”) on Oct. 7, 1961, at the Cathedral, and they shared a love of music and dancing over the years. They enjoyed performing together as the Oatmeal Band at festivals and nursing homes. Most recently, Bud enjoyed participating in the Coulee Region Giving Hearts Choir. After a diverse career, he retired from Collins Outdoor Advertising. Bud enjoyed many hobbies, including billiards, watercolor painting, pickleball, vintage cars, sailing and collecting toy trains.

Bud is survived by Patty and their three daughters: Linda Hilmoe and her son, Eric Field (Jazz Filip); Lisa (John) Campbell and their sons: Bradley (Deanna Moore) and Sean; and Tracy (Michael) Hokanson and their children: Emily (Marc Triller), Thomas, and Matthew (Casey Rielly). Bud is also survived by two brothers: Gale Becker and Bruce Becker (Kathy Kladstrup) of Minnesota. Gale’s family includes son, Fred (Dita) Becker and Fred’s children: Jordan and Sophie and son, Kevin (Dean Wendland) Becker. He was preceded in death by his parents: Daniel W. Becker and Florence A. (Berland) Becker; a brother, Laurie Allen Becker, and his sister-in-law, Karen Becker.

The family extends its thanks to Quality Comfort Care and St. Croix Hospice. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to the charity of your choice.

A visitation will take place at 9:30 a.m. Jan. 14, 2023, at Holy Trinity Church, 1333 13th St., followed by a Mass at 10:30 a.m.. A luncheon will follow at noon at the Concordia, 1129 La Crosse St..

“When this feeble life is o’er, time on earth will be no more, guide me gently safely o’er, to thy kingdom to thy shore.”