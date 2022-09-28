HASTINGS — Darvin G. Gernes, age 61, of Hastings, formerly of Winona, passed away peacefully Sept. 23 at Regina Senior Living in Hastings, Minnesota.

Darvin was born in Winona on June 8, 1961. He followed in his father’s footsteps and became a carpenter. He attended Saint Martin’s Lutheran school in Winona through grade school. Darvin moved to Arizona with his father and went to high school in Prescott, Arizona. He later moved back to Winona and started his own business where he remodeled homes. He was an expert in sheet rocking. He enjoyed, hunting, fishing, camping and everything outdoors.

He was preceded in death by his parents; Ervin & Barbara Gernes; brothers, Terry Gile and Richard Gile; grandparents, Arnold Gernes, Helen Gernes, and Paul & Charolette Kapustik; uncle, Roland Gernes; aunts, Eileen (Emil) Fabian, Joyce Gernes, and Beverly Larson; cousins, David Gernes and Patsy Larson.

Darvin is survived by his sisters, Charleen Gile and Vickie (Terry) Schmitt; cousins, Joan Fabian, Dale Fabian, and Lowell Fabian; nieces, nephews, other relatives & friends.

A memorial service for Darvin will be held at 2 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 4, at Saint Mathews in Saint Charles, Minnesota, with a visitation one hour prior. Immediately following the service, burial will take place at Hillside Cemetery, Saint Charles.