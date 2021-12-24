 Skip to main content
Daryl L. Fabian

NECEDAH—Daryl L. Fabian, 82, of Necedah, entered Eternal Life on December 11, 2021, at the age of 82, surrounded by his loving family.

God blessed Daryl with his caring, loving wife of 61 years, Carla. Loving father of three beautiful children and their spouses: Sheri (Kirk), Debbie (Rick), and Wendy (Mark), and six grandchildren: Michael (preceded in death), Jessica (Tony), Mitchell, Jeffrey, Shane, and Brittany. Proud grandfather of four great-grandchildren: Emma, Brianna, Kelsey, and Catarina. Family has been his main focus and his greatest enjoyment.

Daryl grew up in Tomah with his parents, the late Elmer and Esther Fabian, and three sisters: Sheryl, Carol and Janeda. He is also preceded in death by his in-laws, Harold, and Lorene Hansen. He leaves behind four brothers-in-law; two sisters-in-law; eight nephews; and three nieces.

A Funeral Service will be held on Saturday, December 18, 2021, 11:00 AM at St. James Lutheran Church, 1106 S. Main St., Necedah. Pastor Erdman will officiate. Burial will be in the Bayview Cemetery, Necedah, with a luncheon to follow.

Relatives and friends are invited for a time of visitation on Friday, December 17, 2021 from 1:00 PM until 3:00 PM at the Sonnenburg Family Funeral Home, 801 E. Monowau Street, Tomah and on Saturday at the church from 10:00 AM until the time of the services.

The funeral service will be livestreamed on Facebook.com/StJamesLutheranNecedah

In lieu of flowers, memorials appreciated to St. James Lutheran Church.

