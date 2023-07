WHEELING, IL - David A. Bachmann, age 74, of Wheeling, IL, passed away peacefully on Sunday, July 2, 2023, at his home. Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, July 15, 2023, at Trinity Lutheran Church, 1010 Sill St, La Crosse, WI 54603. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service at the church. A full obituary and online condolences can be found at www.schumacher-kish.com.