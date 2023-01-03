David A. (Dave) Mahlke II

Upon graduation, Dave began a 25+ year career with United Building Centers (UBC), first managing the Winona, Minn., retail operation. He then relocated to Billings, Mont., where he oversaw the facility in Billings. After five years in the West, Dave moved back to Winona and spent the balance of his career with UBC at their corporate office. But Dave’s true passion throughout his life was his love of the outdoors and dedication to conservation. Dave first served as a local chapter volunteer for the National Wild Turkey Federation (NWTF) in Winona. Recognizing his leadership, commitment and inspirational ability, Dave became the local chapter president in Winona, then quickly rose to Minnesota State President and ultimately was elected as a member of the National Board of Directors. It was at that point Dave was given the opportunity of his professional career and took on a full-time role with the NWTF where he served as the Chief Operating Officer. Dave moved to Edgefield, S.C., and spent eight years helping lead and transform the NWTF into one of the premier international conservation organizations. Upon his retirement in 2019, Dave returned to Minnesota and continued to work as a freelance writer for the NWTF. Dave was also an active member of Pleasant Valley Church in Winona and the Winona Auxiliary VFW Post #1286. Dave loved the outdoors and spent as much time as he could hunting, fishing, sitting around a campfire or simply being in the presence of nature. He shared his enthusiasm for hunting and fishing with his family and preparing them delicious fish fries. Dave loved to learn and as an avid reader, he spent many hours continuing his informal education and consuming the written word. Dave relished the time he was able to spend with his family, especially his five adoring grandchildren. He shared a special love of Dodger baseball with his daughter Katie and Packer football with his son David.