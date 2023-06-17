SPARTA—David A. Myers, 84, of Sparta, died Tuesday, June 13, 2023 at Tomah VA Medical Center, Tomah. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 1 p.m. on June 19, 2023 at St. Patrick’s Catholic Church, Sparta, with Father Eric Berns officiating. Full military honors, provided by VFW Post 2112 and American Legion Post 100 of Sparta, will follow the service at the church. Family and friends are invited for visitation 11:00 a.m. until 1:00 p.m. on Monday at the church. Online condolences may be offered at www.schanhoferfh.com