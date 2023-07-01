CHIPPEWA FALLS — David A. Prescher, 76, of Chippewa Falls, town of LaFayette, died Friday, June 23, 2023, at his residence surrounded by his loving family under the care of Mayo Hospice.

David was born June 24, 1946, in Wabasha, Minnesota, the son of Ezra and Lorraine (Schacht) Prescher. He served honorably in the Army Reserves for eight years.

On Aug. 10, 1968, David married Patricia “Bridget” Dexter.

David owned and operated his own barbershop in Stewartville, Minnesota, and was an insurance agent for American Republic for over 50 years.

David was a member of the Lake Wissota Lions Club for many years.

Dave is survived by his loving wife, Bridget; two sons, Brent (Wendy) Prescher of Covington, Georgia, and Brian (Sara) Prescher of Hudson; one sister, Darlene (Herb) Hofer of Brandon, South Dakota; and five grandchildren, Baily, John David, Ezra, Owen and Aidan Prescher. David was preceded in death by his parents; one sister, Ardith Fricke; and one great-grandson, Killian.

Friends may call from 10 a.m. until noon Wednesday, July 12, at the Horan Funeral Home. There will be a luncheon at 12:30 p.m. at Wissota Lodge.

In lieu of flowers, Dave’s family prefers memorials to the Lake Wissota Lions Club.

Family and friends may express condolences online at www.horanfuneralhome.com.