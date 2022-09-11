ONALASKA — In the presence of his family, David A. Solie of Onalaska passed peacefully into heaven on Friday, September 2, 2022. He was 95.

Dave grew up in La Crosse, the youngest of the three children of Theodore and Teresa (Nedvidek) Solie. He attended La Crosse Central High School, where he excelled at football and tennis, and was a member of the 1944-45 All-City basketball team. Before high school graduation, David enlisted in the U.S. Navy and served with the Seabees at Pearl Harbor at the end of World War II. Following his service, he earned his college degree from the University of Wisconsin-Madison.

In 1958, Dave married Joan Hansen at Good Shepherd Lutheran Church in La Crosse. Dave and Joan were two of the charter members of the church and Dave continued his membership there until his death.

Dave was employed for many years by General Adjustment Bureau (GAB) as branch manager at the office in the Hoeschler Exchange Building in downtown La Crosse. After his retirement from the company in 1989, Dave started his own small business, using the initials from his name to establish Diversified Advisory Services (D.A.S.). He also worked as a volunteer bailiff at the La Crosse County Courthouse.

Dave was an avid gardener, tennis player and lover of Big Band, jazz and classical music. He was curious and outgoing and possessed the unique ability to be simultaneously realistic and optimistic. He just loved people and especially loved working with children as a grandparent volunteer at Eagle Bluff Elementary School. Everything he did was for his family.

He is survived by his children: David Jr. (Janice) and Sarah (Tim Hemesath); grandchildren: Kelly McMahon (Matt), David III (Alexis), Katie Solie and Grace Hemesath; great-grandchildren: Elanora and Elizabeth McMahon; nieces: Catherine Roberts, Virginia Emmons and Laurie Carlson; and nephews: Theodore ("Dan") Solie, and Steve and Bruce Bruchman. Dave was preceded in death by his wife, Joan; a daughter, Susan Solie; his parents; a brother, Ted Solie; and his wife, Catherine; and a sister, Doris; and her husband, Roy Bruchman.

The Solie family wishes to express their gratitude to the staff members of Eagle Crest North, Riverside Transitional Care in La Crosse, Brookdale Senior Living in Onalaska and Gundersen Health System for the excellent and compassionate care Dave received in recent years.

A drop-in reception will be held in his honor on Saturday, October 8, from 11:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. at Good Shepherd Lutheran Church Fellowship Hall, 4141 Mormon Coulee Road in La Crosse. Pastor Harald Bringsjord will deliver a message at 11:30 a.m., followed by a time of sharing by family and friends. Schumacher-Kish Funeral and Cremation Services is assisting the family. An online guest book is available at www.schumacher-kish.com.

In lieu of flowers, the family will distribute any gifts received to the causes Dave supported.