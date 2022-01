LA CROSSE—David A. Tischer, age 58, of La Crosse, WI passed away peacefully on January 21, 2022, at Gundersen Health System in La Crosse.

David was a fun-loving person that wanted people to be happy. He was always willing to help others.

He is survived by his daughter, Lisa and son, Joshua; grandchild, Jayden; siblings: Lori (Mike) McMorrow and Paul Tischer. He was preceded in death by his parents.

A memorial will be held at a later date.