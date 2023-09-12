David Albert Gee, age 69, passed away unexpectedly on Wednesday, Sept. 6, 2023. David was born on Oct. 23, 1953, in Chippewa Falls, Wisconsin, to Gordon and Dorothy (Kuechler) Gee. He was proud of his Scottish-German heritage.

David met Jeanni Kreutzfeldt in 1985; they married in 1986 and welcomed three daughters in 1989 and 1990. They later divorced but remained good friends. In 1999, David welcomed another daughter. He always told people his greatest accomplishment in life was his four daughters.

He graduated from McDonell Central High School in 1971, where he was an honor student, president of the chess club and a three-sport athlete in football, gymnastics and track. He was a member of the 1969 Macks state runner-up football team that played its last game in November of 1969 at Lambeau Field. David earned his bachelor’s degree from UW-Eau Claire in 1976 and his master’s degree in business from Cardinal Stritch University-Milwaukee in 2001. He also held degrees in electronics technology (1978) from CVTC and in fire science from the University of Cincinnati (1992) and the National Fire Academy in Emmitsburg, Maryland (1995).

He worked for, and was part owner of, Wisconsin Scale Service for 25 years and installed some of the first digital electronic industrial scales and weigh systems in western Wisconsin, beginning in the mid 1970s. He had over 20 different jobs in his lifetime, including at Hope Cemetery, Super America, Packerland Packing Company, Scott’s Bar and many others, including Century 21 Carnival. He traveled the Midwest with the Century 21 Carnival in the summer of 1968. In his words, he never had a job he was better than.

As a first responder from 1972-2008, he served 35 years in the police, fire and EMS in Chippewa and Eau Claire counties. He physically carried victims from both fire and water emergencies and was inducted into the Police and Fire Hall of Fame in Superior, Wisconsin, in 2006. As a member of the Eau Claire Fire Department, he was instrumental in establishing The Scuba Team, The Paramedic Program, The Regional HazMat Team and The High Angle Rescue Team. David retired as deputy chief in 2008. It was his life’s honor to work with the men and women in the emergency services in the Chippewa Valley.

David was a man of many hobbies. He enjoyed shipwreck diving in the Great Lakes and the Atlantic Ocean. He rode his Honda and Harley motorcycles throughout the lower 48 and Canada. David was an avid Packers fan and a stockholder of the Green Bay Packers. He also enjoyed snowmobile and ATV rides Up North.

David began hunting at a young age and spent over 50 wonderful seasons at “Deer Camp” in Bayfield County with the “Three Shot Gang.” He enjoyed deer, duck, bear and elk hunting. He was an excellent shot with the rifle, pistol and shotgun. Later he and his Uncle Don spent many years building “The Village” in Port Wing using old school carpentry techniques and completing over a dozen buildings.

David’s other passion in life was taekwondo. He began competing in the 1960s under Grand Master Chang Nam Ju at Ju’s Taekwondo Academy in Eau Claire. He practiced Taekwondo for over 50 years, competing in tournaments throughout North America. Recently, David earned his seventh dan (seventh degree black belt). David taught hundreds of area martial arts students over the years, developing close bonds with many. The lifelong friendship between Master Gee and Master Ju will be forever cherished.

David and his longtime girlfriend, Kathy Ludack, shared many adventures and fur babies over their 16 years together. They enjoyed winters in Naples, Florida, and summers at Deep Lake. They had a great appreciation for Lake Superior lighthouses, wildlife photography and doting on their “big warm furry cats.”

Dad, thank you for passing on your dry sense of humor, your use of colorful language and your love of animals to all of us. We will miss our annual ATV trips during the fall foliage, summers at the lake and your one armed “bear hugs.” Baby J, Baby A and Baby B will love and miss you forever.

David’s mission here is complete. Death is simply his next adventure. He goes now where it is always 80 degrees and sunny. He flies with the eagles by day and runs with the wolves by night. Raise a glass and remember the good times you shared with David.

David is survived by Kathy Ludack (Tyler and Thy Breault), daughters: Julianne Briski (Kyle), Adrianne Janke (Corey), Brittney Gee and Kelli Macauley. He is survived by his two grandsons: Will Briski and Rhett Janke. He is also survived by his mother, Dorothy Kaiser, step-mother, Mary Gee; siblings: Barb Bichner (Craig) and Arik Gee (Becky), and his uncle and best friend, Don Kuechler, and many other nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

He was preceded in death by his loving father, Gordon Gee, his step-father, Joseph Kaiser, his siblings Roxanne Gee and Paul Gee, his grandparents and numerous other relatives. He was also proceeded in death by his former wife, Jeanni, who remained a lifelong friend until her death.

In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to the National Fallen Firefighters Foundation or your local animal shelter in his honor. Visitation to be held from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. Friday, Sept. 15, 2023, at Lenmark-Gomsrud-Linn Funeral Home, 814 First Ave., Eau Claire. A funeral service will be held at 11:30 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 16, 2023, with visitation beginning at 10 a.m.