NEW ULM—David Allen Swenson, 83, passed away peacefully at Abbott Northwestern hospital on September 20, 2022 after a long illness. Dave was born May 15, 1939 in Viroqua, Wisconsin to Alma Swenson. He graduated from Viroqua High School in 1957, where he was a standout athlete; lettering in football, basketball, and baseball. After high school, he attended Luther College in Decorah, IA majoring in Physical Education with a minor in History. While at Luther, Dave continued his athletic career and at the end of his senior year he was signed by the Minnesota Vikings, where he played for one year before being drafted by the U.S. Army and serving two years.

On April 27, 1974 Dave was united in marriage to Gladys Olson at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Viroqua, WI and had three children. Dave started his career at Howard Johnson Fertilizer which led him to Brown County Agriculture in Sleepy Eye, MN in 1980, where he stayed as sales manager until he retired in 2009. He continued working part-time for Minnesota Valley Testing Labs after retirement as he couldn’t quite give up his days traveling and visiting along the road.

Dave enjoyed playing golf and watching all sports. He especially loved coaching baseball, watching his kid’s sporting events and despite his demanding travel schedule, always making it back to see them play. Later in life, he also enjoyed watching his grandkids in all of their activities. He was a proud father and grandfather.

He was a member of the New Ulm Country Club, American Legion and Our Savior’s Lutheran Church, where he served on many boards, taught Sunday School and served as Vice President and President.

Dave was often noticed by his 6’-6” frame but his larger than life personality was equally memorable. He was often the life of the party and rarely walked into a room without seeing a friend or making a new one. We will miss his jokes, funny stories and quick wit. He is survived by his wife of 48 years, Gladys; daughter Alissa (Callan) Jorgensen; sons Rod (Kyra) Swenson and Ryan (Jessica) Swenson; grandchildren Jack, Kyle and Reese Jorgensen, Liam and Emma Swenson, and Dylan and Evan Swenson; nieces Ellen (Morris) Natwick, Sonja (Paul) Bjerkos, Patti (Dave) Fetting and many other relatives and friends.He was preceded in death by his mother Alma; an uncle Tillman; an aunt Elnora; brother Frederick and sister-in-law Joanne.Funeral service will be 11 AM Monday, September 26th at Our Savior’s Lutheran Church in New Ulm. Inurnment will follow in the New Ulm City Cemetery. Visitation will be 4 – 7 PM Sunday at the Minnesota Valley Funeral Home NORTH Chapel in New Ulm and will continue one hour prior to the time of service at church on Monday. In lieu of flowers, memorials given to the family will be divided between Our Saviors Lutheran Church Building Fund and the New Ulm Baseball Association.

He will truly be missed, blessed be his memory. To leave an online condolence for his family or to sign the guest book go to www.mvfh.org.