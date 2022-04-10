 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
ONALASKA — David Anthony Estee, 78, of Onalaska passed away peacefully on April 6, 2022, in his home. Private services will be held and a public celebration of life will be announced along with a full obituary at www.couleecremation.com.

