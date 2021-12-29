 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

David Arthur Erdmann

DAKOTA — David Arthur Erdmann, age 63, of Dakota, passed away on Thursday, December 23, 2021, in La Crosse. A funeral service for David will be held at 11 a.m. on Thursday, December 30, 2021, at the Grace Evangelical Lutheran Church in Ridgeway. Visitation will be held at church from 4 to 8 p.m. on Wednesday, December 29, 2021, as well as one hour prior to the start of the funeral service on Thursday from 10 to 11 a.m. The Hoff Funeral Home of Houston is assisting Dave’s family with arrangements. Please visit www.hofffuneral.com for David’s full obituary and Tribute Wall.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Keep it simple! New Year's resolutions you can actually hold onto

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News