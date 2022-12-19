David B. Hinsverk, age 69, passed away on November 20, 2022, in La Crosse, Wis.

He was born December 10, 1952, in Roseau, Minn., to Donald and Kathryn Hinsverk.

On May 29, 1976, David married Peggy Roll; they were married until 2013, when Peggy passed away. Their “children” were their beloved dogs: Tuxedo, Pepper, Dr. Pepper and Layla. David was a fun uncle adored by his nieces and nephews.

David was employed by Norwest Bank in Owatonna and Wells Fargo Bank in La Crosse, where he was the Vice President of Commercial Banking until his retirement in 2008.

David enjoyed golfing, boating and puttering around in his yard. He loved living in La Crosse and was very generous in volunteering time and resources to many civic organizations.

David was preceded in death by his parents and his wife. He is survived by sisters: Karen (Wendy) Egeberg, Hastings, Minn., and Evelyn (David) Clifford, Apple Valley, Minn.; three nieces and a nephew.

At David’s request, there will be no service, private interment at Oak Grove Cemetery. Memorials to donor’s choice.