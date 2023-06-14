David “Bear” G. Schneck, age 80, of Greendale passed away on May 27, 2023.

He was preceded in death by his parents: George and Emma (Holzhueter) Schneck; sisters: Ruth Schneck and Jane (Schneck) Eke; brother-in-law, Alan Eke; and great-niece, Shay Yurcek.

He is survived by nieces and nephews: Ann Yurcek (James Yurcek, MD); Daniel Eke (Karen Heintz); Martha (Joseph) Christian; Gretchen Grandgenett, MD (Steven Grandgenett); and Timothy (Katrina) Eke; 21 great- and 7 great-great nieces and nephews.

Born in Eau Claire and raised in Menomonie, Dave graduated from Menomonie High School in 1960 and then went on to attend Stout State College, now UW-Stout, where he earned his bachelor’s degree in engineering in 1964. While there, he became a proud member of the Sigma Pi fraternity, making friendships that endured throughout his life. His fraternity brothers dubbed him “Bear,” a nickname that lives on to this day with many friends not even knowing his given name. Special thanks are extended to his fraternity brothers who supported him during his final years. He loved and appreciated all of you. Following graduation, Dave worked as an engineer for Evinrude Outboard Motors and Waukesha Engines. Later, he was blessed to work with his dear friend and fraternity brother Glen Hardy at both Jervis B. Webb Co. and J. S. Alberici Construction. Dave was a member of Chapter 2337 of the Milwaukee Millwright’s Union.

Although his home base was Milwaukee, his work sent him across the country for long stretches of time. He made friends wherever he went and was known everywhere for his musical prowess on the kazoo. Dave was a Corvette guy. He inspired multiple generations of nieces and nephews to appreciate the joy of driving convertibles. He loved boating on Lake Pewaukee, downhill skiing and snowmobiling. His greatest joy, however, was going to the Road America races in his prized motorhome.

He will be laid to rest in a graveside service at 10:30 a.m. June 16, 2023, at St. Paul’s Lutheran Cemetery, County Road Y Menomonie, WI 54751. A luncheon will follow at the Louis Smith Tainter House, Menomonie. If attending, please RSVP by Tuesday, June 13, by calling Martha at 612-385-8597 or by email to mjchristian@gmail.com. Memorials preferred in his name to the American Cancer Society.