REEDSBURG—David Buroker, age 84, of Reedsburg, WI, died Tuesday, April 25, 2023, in Middleton, WI. He was born on March 16, 1939, in Vernon County, WI, the son of Rennie Buroker and Mildred (Atkins) Shumate. David was a graduate of West Lima High School. He married Edna Hart on December 19, 1957, the year of their high school graduation in La Farge, WI and had three children: David, Sandy, and Janet.

He joined the Wisconsin Army National Guard and worked at Huston’s mink ranch out of high school, then at Jeffers Truck Sales in La Farge, WI as a diesel mechanic, then later at Koenecke Equipment working on tractors and machinery and finally as a John Deere salesman near Viroqua. He always said he was a Bear’s fan (that may have been joke to get a rise out of people). He was a deer, squirrel, and racoon hunter. There were always coon hounds in the early years and later pet dogs. He liked to joke around and tell stories, though it was always best to keep on your toes as he liked to throw in a little BS often.

David’s 20 years in retirement were filled doing the things he enjoyed most. Large gardens with hundreds of tomatoes, cabbages, zucchini, and whatever new plant he tried out. He would can tons of tomatoes, ferment/can sauerkraut, make jams, jellies, etc. He combined an attraction to antiques with this hobby using old crocks, slicing boards and stompers. When his fall harvest was done, he was going to Amish growers for “just a few more” tomatoes or heads of cabbage. He always gave 95% of it away to family, friends, neighbors, or someone he just ran into. He enjoyed tinkering in his garage and was very particular about his yard and was always setting flowers, mowing and trimming it, as well as doing the same for neighbors and the local roadways.

He also loved driving the countryside with Edna, leisurely road cruises to look at the hills, valleys, and areas they grew up/worked in. When poor vision and Edna’s onset of Alzheimer’s stopped them from driving a car he got a John Deere Gator to drive around the neighborhood. He said it was safe because at 20 miles an hour he could see fine. He still managed countryside rides and outings with Edna but letting his children, grandchildren, and great grandchildren drive.

He spent several years as Edna’s loyal guardian, protector, and provider when she could no longer take care of herself. It took a lot of coaxing from family and his own declining health to finally let her go to a memory care facility in December of 2021. He continued to visit her multiple times a week, always bearing pastry and sweets to try and brighten her day.

David is survived by his wife of 65 years, Edna Buroker; children: David Jr. (Silvia), Sandy Meade (Veril), and Janet Stewart (Al); five grandchildren: Bridgit Buroker, Shannon Buroker (Nicole), Chad Meade, Larry Buroker, and Brad Meade (Megan); great-grandchildren: Valerie and Preston Buroker; his siblings: Fernie Rouse (Karl) and Sam Shumate (Pam); and numerous nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Rennie Buroker and Mildred Shumate and his siblings: Jennifer Wolfe, Jim Buroker, Larry Buroker, and Levi Shumate.

A memorial service will be held at 12:00 p.m. (noon) on Friday, May 12, 2023, at the La Farge Free Methodist Church. Pastor Mark Phillips will officiate. A visitation will be held from 11:00 a.m. until the time of service. David will be laid to rest at Star Cemetery at a later date. Online condolences may be expressed at www.vossfh.com.