David C. Hansen

David Clifford Hansen, age 79, of Viroqua, WI died peacefully at home on Friday, October 29, 2021. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Friday, November 19, 2021 at St. Mary’s Annunciation Catholic Church in Viroqua with Fr. Matt Marshall officiating. The family requests that all those attending please wear masks and practice social distancing. In lieu of plants and flowers, memorials may be sent to St. Joseph’s Indian School, your local Blood Center, or a donation of blood or plasma in Dave’s honor. Thorson-Popp Funeral and Cremation Services in Viroqua is entrusted with his services.