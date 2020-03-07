HOLMEN -- David C. Hoff, 61, of Holmen passed away Monday, March 2, 2020, at Gundersen Health System, La Crosse. Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, March 9, at Lewis Valley Lutheran Church, W5402 Cty. Rd. V, Holmen. Visitation will be held from 10 a.m. until the time of service. Jandt-Fredrickson Funeral Homes and Crematory, Jostad Chapel, West Salem is assisting the family in their time of need. A complete obituary can be read and online condolences offered by visiting the funeral homes website at www.jandtfredrickson.com.