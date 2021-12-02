 Skip to main content
David C. Schauf

WEST SALEM—David C. Schauf, 62, of West Salem, died Sunday, November 28, 2021 at his home.

A rosary and prayer service will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Friday, December 3, 2021 at Lanham-Schanhofer Funeral Home and Cremation, Sparta. Burial will be in Leon Cemetery, Leon.

Visitation will be held from 5:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. on Thursday at the funeral home and from 1:00 p.m. until 2:00 p.m. on Friday at the funeral home. Memorials are preferred to help with medical expenses. Online condolences may be offered at www.schanhoferfh.com.

Lanham-Schanhofer Funeral Home and Cremation, Sparta, is assisting the family with funeral arrangements.

