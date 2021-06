David Charles Stewart, 76, of La Crosse, passed away on Sunday, June 6, 2021, at his home. Funeral Services will be held on Saturday, June 12, 2021 at 10:30 AM at the Schumacher-Kish Funeral Home of La Crosse. Rev. Martin Yeager will officiate. Committal service will follow in the Catholic Cemetery. Friends may call at the funeral home on Saturday from 9:30 AM until the time of services.