David Clifford Hansen, age 79, of Viroqua, WI died peacefully at home on Friday, October 29, 2021 after a tough-guy showdown with a nefarious criminal named Bone Cancer. He was watching Shawshank Redemption at the time—an apt last statement since Dave was a top-notch rebel who liked to see the underdog sticking it to the man and winning. This is not surprising since Dave had a lifelong union membership. In true Woody Guthrie, tough-guy fashion, then, he has thus stuck it to Cancer, arriving in Heaven while leaving Cancer locked out and down for the count—all while watching a movie.

Dave was the kindest, funniest father, grandfather, brother, uncle, and great-uncle a family could ask for, generous of spirit, full of occasional outrage always tempered by hope, mercy, and a big load of kindness, except when it came to Mean People. He did not care one whit for Mean People. His sister remembers how Dave and his dad relished a chance to step up in a fight against bullies any chance they got, even, on at least one occasion, stopping the pickup in the middle of the road and leaving it idling with both doors open while they brought down swift justice on an evil-doer. True story.

Despite the tough-guy exterior, Dave was a fluffy yellow Peep on the inside. He was loving and gentle, and it shone through his eyes. He had been a highly skilled sheet metal/air conditioning expert who lent his expertise to build schools for the Peace Corps in Gabon, Africa, where he met Albert Schweitzer then floated back to base camp underwater, holding tight to the raft to avoid killer bees that had descended suddenly and kept aim every time he lifted his head above water. Proving once again, that Dave was such a treat you wanted to just take a bite out of him.

But he really shone at wielding a fart joke in one hand and his cargo shorts in the other. He churned out an amazing daily step count on his FitBit by regularly pounding his fist on his leg. As his son Michael says, Dave is “...a good man, a good father, and a dynamite eater of pie.”

Dave is survived by his daughter, Kate (Dan) Campbell; son, Michael; grandchildren: Lucy and Jude; sister Linda (Ken) Wendling; and step-siblings: Richard Hall, Kathy Scarano, and Garry Price. Dave is also survived by his brothers- and sisters-in-law: Dave (Brenda) Pedretti; Mary Lou (Andy) Lee; Sue (Mark Cleghorn) Pedretti; Fred (Linda) Pedretti; Tim (Jesse) Pedretti; Roy (Rayanne) Pedretti; Char (Paul) Van Vreede; and Nick (Ann) Pedretti. Finally, he also leaves behind a great many beloved nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews.

Dave is preceded in Heaven by his wife, Patricia (Pedretti) Hansen; his mother, Wilora Tranmer Hansen; his father, Clifford Hansen; step-mothers: Gertrude Hansen and Jo Hansen; his wife’s parents; and both sets of grandparents.

A Celebration of Dave’s life will be held at a future date when it is possible to gather in a group safely, which will be announced. Cards of condolence may be sent to the Dave Hansen Family at P.O. Box 248, Viroqua, WI, 54665. In lieu of plants and flowers, the family requests that memorials be sent to St. Jospeh’s Indian School, your local Blood Center, or a donation of blood or plasma in Dave’s honor. Thorson-Popp Funeral and Cremation Services in Viroqua is assisting the family.