BRICE PRAIRIE — David D. Arneson, 92, of Brice Prairie, passed away February 28, 2023, at his home. Mass of Christian burial will be 11:00 a.m. Friday, May 5, 2023, at St. Patrick's Catholic Church, 1031 Main Street, Onalaska. Monsignor Steven J. Kachel will be the celebrant. Visitation will be from 10:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. Luncheon to follow the Mass. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in his memory to Brice Prairie Conservation Association. Coulee Region Cremation Group, Onalaska, is assisting the family.