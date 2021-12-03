HOLMEN—David D. Scholze, 79, of Holmen passed away Wednesday, December 1, 2021 at his home.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Monday, December 6, 2021 at St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Catholic Church, Holmen. A visitation will be held from 9:30 a.m. until time of service. Interment with Military Honors will be on Tuesday at 9:30 a.m. at Gate of Heaven Cemetery, La Crosse.
In lieu of flowers memorials may be given to Mayo Clinic Health System, Mayo Hospice, 700 West Avenue South, La Crosse. For a complete obituary or to share online condolences, please visit www.dickinsonfuneralhomes.com.