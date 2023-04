David “Dave” James Reed, 75, passed away on Sunday, April 2, 2023, in Viroqua, WI. There will be a Celebration of Life at Sidie Hollow Park shelter on Saturday, May 6, 2023. Gathering of friends and family from 11:00 a.m.—1:00 p.m. and a short prayer service at 1:00 p.m. Online condolences can be made at www.rothfamilycremation.com.