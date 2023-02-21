CHIPPPEWA FALLS—David “Dave” L. Blomlie, 77, of Chippewa Falls, died peacefully at his home, surrounded by loved ones, on Thursday, February 16, 2023.

Dave was born in Chippewa Falls on May 26, 1945, to John and Louise (Fliehr) Blomlie. Soon after graduation from Chippewa Falls High School, Dave moved to California where he lived for over 30 years, raising his two children, John and Susan. He worked as a manager at Amaco Foam until his retirement in 2003 then returned home to Chippewa Falls where he lived with his significant other, Nyla Kneifl.

Dave loved spending time at his river house, cruising in his beamer, riding motorcycles, going to car shows, and watching sports. His most prized possessions were his loved ones. Dave returned frequently to California to spend time with his son, John and daughter, Susan. Dave loved Nyla, her sons, Mike and Jeff (Courtney), and their families as they were his own. He thought the world of his “grandchildren” Zach (19), Mason(17), Liam (9), and Lucy (4) visiting them as often as he was able.

Those that knew Dave, knew he always had something to say or a story to tell. He will be missed dearly by all of those that knew him.

David is survived by his son, John (Gigi) of Fullerton, CA; brother, Thomas (Diane) of Chippewa Falls; sisters, Carole Sturz of Evansville, WI and Margaret (Paul) Benzing of Gays Mills, WI; sister-in-law, Nancy Blomlie of Chippewa Falls; and many nieces and nephews. He is also survived by his significant other, Nyla Kneifl of Chippewa Falls and her family, Jeff (Courtney, Zach, and Mason) and Mike (Liam and Lucy).

He was preceded in death by his parents; brothers, Kenneth and Richard; daughter, Susan; and brother-in-law, Norman Sturz.

The memorial service will be at 11 a.m. on Saturday, February 25, 2023, at Pederson-Volker Funeral Chapel, 44 E. Columbia St., Chippewa Falls, with a visitation one hour prior to the service. The interment will be in Calvary Cemetery, Chippewa Falls, with Military Honors conducted by the Chippewa Falls Patriotic Council.

Pederson-Volker Funeral Chapel & Cremation Services, Chippewa Falls is serving the family.

