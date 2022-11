LA CROSSE — David “Dave” Roger Streck, age 84, of La Crosse passed away peacefully on Nov. 15, 2022, at Gundersen Health System in La Crosse. A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Dec. 3, 2022, at The Kingdom Hall of Jehovah's Witness, 1900 Bainbridge St., La Crosse, WI 54603. A lunch will follow at The Gathering Place, 133 Mason St., Onalaska, WI 54650. His full obituary is online at couleecremation.com.