SPARTA — David Dean Wohlhoefer (Wolfe), 53, of Sparta passed away peacefully Wednesday, Aug. 1, 2018, in his home, surrounded by loved ones, after a short battle with cancer.
He was born July 24, 1965, to Dennis and Diane Wohlhoefer. Dave loved his sports and spent many years racing at his local tracks and had a love for all things fast and loud! He enjoyed spending time outside in his deer hunting stand and listening to music by his camping fire with his best doggie ever, Nyeesha.
He is survived by his significant other, Loretta Maulsby; and best doggie ever, Nyeesha; his children, Jesse and Mandy Wohlhoefer; his dad, Dennis and Ellen Wohlhoefer; five Siblings, many nieces and nephews, and close friends, Matt and Val Erickson. Preceded in death by his mother, Diane Erickson Wohlhoefer.
The family would like to thank the staff at Mayo in Rochester, The Cancer Center and Hospice at La Crosse Mayo. A celebration of life will be held from 2 to 5 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 4, at the Zone in Sparta.