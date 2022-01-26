ONALASKA—David Donald Lemke, 80, joined his Lord and Savior on January 21, 2022. He was born at home in Onalaska, to Donald and Erna (Hemker) Lemke. He was baptized and confirmed at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church, where he served on the church council for several years.

He graduated from Onalaska High School, lettering in baseball, basketball, and football. David married his high school sweetheart, Shirley Heser, on August 11, 1962, and they had three children. They lived on Brice Prairie for 55 years, where he was a member of the Brice Prairie Conservation Association for many years. His yard included a large vegetable garden, which became smaller as each kid left home as his intent was to keep them busy. His original driveway was the neighborhood basketball court, and the garage was his son Randy and buddies neighborhood auto body shop. His lawn and flowers became his joy and was one of the best on the Prairie. He worked at American Motors in Kenosha, Bordens, Norplex, and G. Heileman Brewery in La Crosse, and retired from Holmen Viking Elementary School as a favorite custodian of the kids.

David played tavern league softball in his younger days with two Onalaska teams and took up golf as he got older. He enjoyed many years of hunting in Beaches Corner with his kids and extended family. He coached the Brice Prairie Little League Baseball team that his youngest son, Roger, played on for three years. There were no bench sitters on his team. David and Shirley attended many football, basketball, baseball, and volleyball games of their kids over the years. The family enjoyed fishing together on Lake Onalaska, where their kids continue to fish. Family vacations consisted of trips to Brewer and Packer games and Wisconsin Dells.

With their neighbors and friends they enjoyed playing cards, attending neighborhood parties, and taking cruises. Anniversary cruises just the two took included the Caribbean for their 25th, Hawaii for their 40th, and Alaska for their 50th. David and Shirley moved to Havenwood Senior Living in December 2020 to live a life with less house and yard upkeep.

David is survived by his wife Shirley; children: Randy (Lori), Suzanne, and Roger (Toni Smith); grandsons: David and Shawn; and great-grandchildren: Alonna (daughter of David) and Dayton (son of Shawn). He is also survived by three brothers: Gary (Christa), Dennis (Judy), and Larry (Margie); two brothers-in-law: Jeff (Renee) Heser and Richard (Edna) Heser; and many treasured cousins, nieces, and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, Shirley’s parents: Arlin and Rosemary Heser, and sister-in-law Arlene Benrud.

We thank all for their outpouring of support. We specifically thank the staff of Havenwood for their friendship and compassion, Gary and Christa for their steadfast visits and delicious homemade meals, and childhood friends David Skogen (Skogey) and Ron Johnson (Boose) for their visits and calls, which really brightened his days.

Finally, we thank our DAD, for so many things: not killing us in our youth for our numerous missteps; always having dogs at our house; guiding us with humor and calm demeanor, even as adults; being mom’s patient caretaker the years following her stroke; and his generosity, humbleness, and wit. We hope we display a fraction of these traits. These last months of declining health were difficult for all, but he made our journey easier through sound pre-planning, a soft heart, and still that good sense of humor. Love Randy, Suzie (Peanut), and Roger (Dodger).

Funeral service will be 12:00 PM, Friday, January 28, 2022 at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church, 1201 Main Street, Onalaska. Pastor Shane Krause will officiate. Burial will be in the Onalaska City Cemetery. Visitation will be from 10:00 AM until the time of services at the church.

A luncheon hosted by his family will occur directly after the committal service at the church.

Coulee Region Cremation Group, Onalaska is assisting the family. If you desire, memorials may be given to the Brice Prairie First Responders (W7886 Cty Rd ZN, Onalaska, WI, 54650), who assisted us numerous times and we are grateful.