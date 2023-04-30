David E. Kammueller, age 69, of Centerville, Wis., passed away on Saturday, April 22, 2023, at the Mayo Clinic Hospital — Methodist Campus in Rochester, Minn.

Visitation will be held at St. Martin’s Ev. Lutheran Church, 328 E. Broadway, Winona, on Wednesday, May 3, 2023, from 2 p.m. until services at 3 p.m. Burial at the Fountain City Public Cemetery.

Online condolences and a complete obituary are available at www.watkowski-mulyck.com.

Watkowski-Mulyck Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.