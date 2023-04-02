ONALASKA — David Edward Lash, of Onalaska, Wis., passed peacefully on March 28, 2023, relaxing to Spirit of Native American music and Jackie at his side. He was born on November 8, 1946, to Edward and Germaine Lash in Mindoro, Wis. The family moved to La Crosse when Dave was a young child, but he always enjoyed his memories of Mindoro and going back to the area to visit and talk about Mindoro family history. He was proud of his Native American heritage and being part of the Stockbridge Munsee-Mohican Community.

David attended Central High School and Western WI Technical College. David was a very talented welder and was a member of the local steamfitters and ironworkers. He worked at many companies in the La Crosse area and was contracted to do ironwork all over the country.

David is survived by his best friend, Jackie Pettera; his son, John Lash; brother, Kenny (Terry); sisters: Collette and Rochelle; and two grandchildren: Madeline (Maddy) and Mitchell. He is further survived by his aunt and uncle, Betty Jane and Dick Hobelsberger; and several nieces, and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents; and brother-in-law, Barry Fagan.

RIP