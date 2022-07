LA CROSSE—David F. Rath, 84, of La Crosse, passed away on Monday, July 4, 2022, in Gundersen Lutheran Medical Center.

A Graveside Service will be held at 2:00 PM, on Tuesday, July 19, 2022, at Mormon Coulee Memorial Park Cemetery. Rev. Brian D. Konopa will officiate with Military Honors performed by the Roy L. Vingers Post No. 52, and Active Duty Army.