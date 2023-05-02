David Fontanini, 73, of Onalaska, died on Sunday, April 30, 2023 at the Riverside Transitional Care in La Crosse. Memorial services will be held on Saturday, May 6, 2023 at 11:00 AM at St. Paul’s Ev. Lutheran Church in Onalaska. Friends may call at the Schumacher-Kish Funeral & Cremation Services of Onalaska, 907 Sand Lake Road, on Friday from 4:00 – 6:00 PM and at the church on Saturday from 9:30 AM until the time of services. In lieu of flowers memorials are preferred to the Gundersen Medical Foundation for cancer research. A complete obituary and online guestbook are available at www.schumacher-kish.com.