ELLISON BAY—David G. Erickson, 81, of Ellison Bay passed away August 20, 2023. He was born April 9, 1942 in La Crosse to Gerhard and Dorothy (Lind) Erickson.

He is survived by his wife, Bea; son, Todd (Ariana) Erickson; and seven grandchildren.

Funeral services will be held at 11:30 a.m. on Tuesday, August 29, 2023 at St. Paul Ev. Lutheran Church with visitation at the church on Tuesday from 10:00 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. Complete obituary www.caspersonfuneralhome.com.