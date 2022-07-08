CHIPPEWA—David G. Grunewald, 66, of Chippewa Falls, died peacefully at home on Tuesday, July 5, 2022, after his courageous battle with ALS under the care of St. Joseph’s Hospice.

David was born on April 15, 1956, to Joan (Rabideaux) and August Grunewald, in Chippewa Falls, WI. He graduated from Chippewa Falls High School with the class of 1974. He then attended CVTC in Eau Claire, earning an Auto Body Technician degree. David worked at Wood Motors in Eau Claire, Abra Auto Body and Muscle Car Restoration. His whole life he loved to race snowmobiles and motorcycles and he enjoyed riding his bike on trips with all of his friends. David was a master painter and restored many collectible bikes, sleds and cars.

He had a special love for his dog Lily.

A big thank you goes out to his former wife Julie for helping Dave through the last couple of years and the family wishes to express their heartfelt gratitude to the amazing staff of St. Joseph’s Hospice. They are truly special people.

David is survived by his mother, Joan, of Chippewa Falls; former wife, Julie Grunewald of Chippewa Falls; brother, Duane (Sandy) Grunewald of Cadott; sister, Mary Grunewald; nieces, Erin (Shandon) Grunewald, Sara (Ryan) DeWitt and Mandy Grunewald; great-niece, Mosley; great-nephews, Liam, Cullen and Silas; along with many other relatives and friends.

He was preceded in death by his father, August.

The Memorial Mass will be at 10:30 a.m. on Thursday, July 14, 2022, at Notre Dame Catholic Church with visitation beginning at 9 a.m. Fr. Jesse Burish will be officiating. The interment will be in Hope Catholic Cemetery, Chippewa Falls.

In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred to St. Joseph’s Hospice. Pederson-Volker Funeral Chapel & Cremation Services, Chippewa Falls is serving the family.

