David G. Moore

DAKOTA, MN—David G. Moore, 62 of Dakota, MN passed away on Tuesday, October 25, 2022, at the Mayo Clinic Health System in La Crosse. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00 A.M., Saturday, October 29, 2022 at Crucifixion Catholic Church in La Crescent. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. Visitation will be held at the Schumacher-Kish Funeral Home, 111 South Oak Street, La Crescent on Friday from 4:00—7:00 P.M. and again at the church on Saturday from 9:30 A.M. until the time of the Mass. In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred to Crucifixion Catholic Church.

Please visit www.schumacher-kish.com for a complete obituary and online guestbook.

