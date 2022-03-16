 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
David G. Rach

David G. Rach

David G. Rach

LACROSSE—David G. Rach, 80, of La Crosse, died peacefully in his sleep on Monday, March 14, 2022, at Riverside Transitional Care.

Funeral services will be held at 11:00 AM on Monday, March 21, 2022, at the Schumacher – Kish Funeral & Cremation Services, 200 West Ave. S., La Crosse. Deacon Bob Zietlow will officiate. Military Honors will take place at the funeral home. Burial will follow in the Catholic Cemetery. Friends may call at the funeral home on Monday from 10:00 AM until the time of service. For a complete obituary and online condolences go to www.schumacher-kish.com.

