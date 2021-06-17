David Gagermeier from LaCrosse, WI passed on June 2, 2021 in his long-time home in Carmel, IN. A man of countless quiet accomplishments he will be remembered as one who cared deeply about his family, his community and his country.

As his long-time friend described him, “He was a great friend. We had many good times together. He was a doer. He led a life of wonderful accomplishments. He will be a bright beacon for his grandchildren and their heirs to follow.”

Born Aug 7, 1943 to LeRoy and Mary Gagermeier of Lacrosse, WI. He was the oldest of eight children and a natural athlete who loved sports. He attended Aquinas High School where he played football, basketball and baseball. Finding his niche in competition, he set many records for the school including the most points in a basketball career that stood for 32 years.

He attended St. Norbert College in Green Bay where he played basketball and was the defensive back for the football team. He was inducted into the college’s hall of fame in both sports for his performance on the field as both a player and a leader. He graduated with a BS in 1965 and then attended the University of Wisconsin (Madison) Law School. He graduated in 1968 and was commissioned as a Captain into the US Army JAG Corp. He married his long-time sweetheart Terrel Funk in 1965. They were married for 55 years.