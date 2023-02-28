David Gustave Stefan, 76, passed away peacefully on February 24, 2023 surrounded by his family. He was born on February 22, 1947 in Rhinelander, WI to the late Gustave and Lucille (Grieg) Stefan. He married Susan (Ravnum) Stefan on February 25, 1967 in Black River Falls, WI.

David graduated from Rhinelander High School in 1965. He lettered in Football, Basketball and Baseball. He represented Rhinelander at Badger Boys State learning how to become a more impactful community leader. He attended UW Milwaukee for two years playing Baseball, then transferred to UW La Crosse where he played Football, as well as obtaining a Bachelor of Science Degree majoring in Physical Education on January 22, 1971. His first teaching position was at Fall Creek High School, as a Physical Education teacher and also a Wrestling and Assistant Basketball Coach. He then moved to Elcho, WI, where he taught Health, History and Phy Ed. He was Head Basketball and Assistant Football Coach. His time at Elcho High School was extremely enjoyable for 10+ years.

In 1984, he moved to Black River Falls with his wife, Susan, purchasing the Ben Franklin Store. He enjoyed helping customers and became well known for his framing talents. In 1990, he returned to teaching at an alternative education school. He was a tremendous teacher and mentor to the students assisting them with Life Skills and Academics. He found great reward seeing successful progress with his students. His final move in education was to Blair-Taylor where he taught Phy Ed and was Assistant Football Coach. David retired from teaching in 2003 and moved to Lyndon Station, WI. Throughout his life he enjoyed coaching, playing sports, boating, camping and spending time with his family, but especially his grandkids.

He is survived by his wife, Susan; sons: Troy (La Anna) Stefan, Trever (Rynae) Stefan; sister, Darlene Scheidegger; brother-in-law, John (Geri) Ravnum; Stefan grandchildren: Shayla, David Austin, Maranda, Karlie (Trent) Meyer and Jeremiah White; great-granddaughter, Sloane River Meyer. He was preceded in death by his parents; brother, Gerald Stefan; sister, Sharon Flannery; and granddaughter, Whitney Stefan.

Funeral Services for David will be on Saturday, March 4, 2023 at 10:30 a.m. at Farber Funeral Home in Reedsburg. Visitation will also be on Saturday, at the funeral home from 9:30 a.m. until the time of service. Burial will follow services at Riverside Cemetery in Black River Falls, WI.

The family would prefer memorials be given to a memorial fund established in David’s name to begin a scholarship for Elcho High School in his honor.