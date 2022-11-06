 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
David H. Mailey

LA CROSSE — David H. Mailey, 67, of La Crosse died on Friday, October 28, 2022, at the Gundersen Health System in La Crosse. There will be no services. A complete obituary and online guestbook will be available at www.schumacher-kish.com.

