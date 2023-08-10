CHIPPEWA FALLS—David H. Turany, 78, of Chippewa Falls, passed away on August 7, 2023, at Mayo Clinic, Osseo. He lived with cancer for over 17 years.

David was born to Herman and Hermanilda “Hermie” (Blum) Turany. He grew up in Jim Falls and graduated from Cornell High School and UW Stout with an Engineering degree.

David served his country in the U.S. Navy from 1966 to 1968. He was a member of the Knights of Columbus Goldsmith Council #74, AFE, and Notre Dame Church.

He lived a life of kindness, faithfulness, perseverance and positivity. David had an engineering mind and was happiest when he was fixing something. He loved to travel, fish, hunt and especially spending time with his grandchildren. He was dedicated to his church, Notre Dame, and to his family, friends and community.

He is survived by his fiance, Loni Meinen; children: Chris (Danette) Turany, of Zimmerman, MN, Michelle (Dale) Harris of Eau Claire and Lisa (Ben) Kummer of Plymouth, MN; grandchildren: Nicholas, Tanner (Chloe), Rachael, Haley, Jacob and Leo; sister, Charlotte (Tom) Yohnk of Cornell; brothers: Tom (Kathy) Turany of Jim Falls and Steve (Teresa) Turany of Cornell; brother-in-law, Dale Yohnk of Gilberts, IL. He is further survived by other relatives and many friends.

Preceding him in death are his parents, and sister, Corine Yohnk.

Memories of his kindness and willingness to help anyone in need will live on in the hearts and minds of everyone he interacted with.

Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Monday, August 14, at Notre Dame Church in Chippewa Falls with The Very Rev. Jesse Burish as Celebrant of the Funeral Mass. Inurnment will be in the Hope Mausoleum, Chippewa Falls. Military rites will be conducted by the Chippewa Falls Patriotic Council.

A visitation will be held from 9:30 a.m. up until the time of services at 11:00 a.m. on Monday, August 14, 2023 at Notre Dame Church.

In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to Notre Dame Catholic Church or to the Mayo Clinic Cancer Research in his name.

Horan Funeral Home in Chippewa Falls is in charge of arrangements.

Family and friends may express condolences online at www.horanfuneralhome.com.