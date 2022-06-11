BLOOMER—David Havre “Trey” Raihle, III, 22, of Bloomer, town of Cleveland, died on Wednesday, June 8, 2022 at his home.

Trey was born July 6, 1999, in Chippewa Falls to David and Donna (Julius) Raihle, Jr. He graduated from Chippewa Falls Senior High School in 2017. Trey was very active in Boy Scouts of America and continued his involvement into his young adulthood as a mentor and Assistant Scoutmaster. After high school, Trey single handedly built Raihle Construction company from the ground up, into which he put 100% of his passion, sweat and tears. It was his – and our—pride and joy. Trey, at the young age of 22, had just completed his “barn-dominium” home that he built with precision and love.

More than anyone else, Trey valued hard (and dirty) work. Trey was loyal, intuitive, creative, charming, handsome, disciplined, and had a passion for adventure that was unmatched. Trey cherished his high adventure trips, which included 100-mile backpacking trips, Sea Base, elk hunting in the mountains of Colorado, and duck hunting on the Texas coast. Trey also loved ATVing, spending weeks at the “Homestead” cabin near Bemidji, Minnesota, and being present – in the moment—with his family and friends.

To all who had the privilege of knowing Trey, we know that he was larger than life and accomplished more in his 22 years life than most do in decades. Trey owned and managed his own construction company, nurtured and loved his two crazy, adopted stray dogs (Ruger and Colt), fiercely loved his circle of family and friends, and brought laughter, joy, and a sense of fullness to everyone he touched. He was the light of our lives. He will forever be remembered as our “Little Man”.

Trey is survived by his father, David H. (Rita) Raihle, Jr. of Bloomer; his mother, Donna Jo (Joe) Hjelmstad of Ankeny, Iowa; one sister, Alexis Raihle of Eau Claire; his paternal grandparents, Sharon Raihle of Chippewa Falls and Roy Anderson of Fall Creek. Trey is further survived by his paternal aunts and uncles (Paula and Glenn Pederson and their children, Hannah and Joshua; Christine and Thomas Richards and their children, James and William; Richard Raihle; Roy and Jennifer Anderson and their children, Roy, Jr., Peter, Jacob, and Willa; Carl and Wendy Anderson and their child, Josephine), and maternal aunt Erin Julius and her children Andrew and Sean.

Trey was preceded in death by paternal grandparents, David H. Raihle, Sr., Marianne Anderson, and maternal grandparents, Don and Joan Julius, all of which with whom he shared a special bond.

Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday, June 15 at Central Lutheran Church in Chippewa Falls. Pastor Ken Schmidt of Stanley will be officiating. Inurnment will be in Forest Hill Cemetery in Chippewa Falls at a later date. Per his wishes, Trey will be interred beside his grandfather, David Sr.

Friends may call from 4 p.m. until 7 p.m. on Tuesday, June 14 at the Horan Funeral Home in Chippewa Falls and one hour before the time of services at the church on Wednesday.

To honor Trey’s memory, in lieu of flowers, the family requests the following: (1) that memorials be made to a fund that will be established in Trey’s name at the Community Foundation of Chippewa County. The fund will be utilized to assist young, brilliant individuals – like Trey – who struggle with mental health issues; and (2) to be ever mindful that life is fleeting, humans are fragile, and to give grace everywhere and to everyone.

