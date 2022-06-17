CHIPPEWA FALLS—David J. Marquardt, 66, of Chippewa Falls, died Sunday, June 12, 2022 at his residence under the care of Mayo Clinic Hospice.

David was born November 14, 1955 in Bloomer, the son of Alvin and Lorraine (Rubenzer) Marquardt. He served honorably in the U.S. Army.

David worked at UW-Stout for many years.

David is survived by one son, Shay (Miranda Hutchinson) Marquardt of Chippewa Falls; two daughters, Dani (Ryan) Stelter of Chippewa Falls and Erin (Jesse) Pecha of Bloomer; significant other, Beth Berg of Chippewa Falls; one brother, Alvin Marquardt, Jr. of Chippewa Falls; one sister, Betty Rihn of Bloomer; sister-in-law, Jeanette Marquardt of Bloomer; 19 grandchildren; and his bonus family, Josh Ruhe, Jake (Genna) Ruhe, Nikki Ruhe (Jake Koenig), Erica (Greg) Carroll and Lauren Berg (Tim Everson)..

David was preceded in death by his parents; two brothers, Roger and Gary Marquardt; and brother-in-law, John Rihn.

A Celebration of Life service will be held at 3 p.m. Saturday, July 23 at Schemboda’s Shady Pine in Chippewa Falls.

Horan Funeral Home in Chippewa Falls is in charge of arrangements.

